Clarksburg’s First Friday to celebrate West Virginia’s birthday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Since June is West Virginia Month to celebrate the Mountain State’s birthday, Clarksburg’s First Friday will be honoring West Virginia’s 160th birthday.

The celebration kicks off on Friday, June 2 at 4:30 p.m. when slices of West Virginia birthday cake will be handed out at the Clarksburg History Museum.

The celebration then continues through the evening with local business helping celebrate the occasion until 8 p.m.

A free shuttle is provided to each venue, and the Courthouse offers free parking.

Musician Charlie Green will perform at the art gallery, book will be on sale at the library, family-friendly activities will be in Jackson Square, in addition to much more.

