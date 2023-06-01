Coroner: 84-year-old woman trapped, killed while fixing tractor

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman and her husband were involved in a deadly tractor accident in Inman on Wednesday. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman and her husband were involved in a deadly tractor accident in South Carolina on Wednesday, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Judith Ann Ruff, 84, and her husband were farming and maintaining property when she became trapped by a tractor while trying to fix a mechanical issue.

Ruff was trapped against an object and died. Her husband was wounded after he was run over by the tractor.

“Please keep the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ruff in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief,” the coroner’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe's Plaza in Bridgeport
Major development in the works for Gabe’s Plaza in Bridgeport
Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Randolph County, sheriff says
Man seriously injured in ATV crash, sheriff says
Community concerns over panhandling around Monongalia County have grown in recent months.
Monongalia County introduces panhandling ordinance
Gov. Justice
Gov. Justice authorizes deployment of National Guard to southern border
Robert Snell and Tiffany Bailey
Roaches found throughout home, man, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

FILE - Spirit Airlines experienced technical issues Thursday, causing delays for passengers.
Technical issues cause delays for Spirit Airlines, Air Canada
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
Mon Power, Hope Gas seeking rate increase