Crews respond to multi-car crash in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash in Marion County Thursday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Husky Hwy. near Carnegie Rd. outside of Farmington just after 6 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials say three cars were involved in the crash. Witnesses on the scene tell 5 News at least one car was hit head-on.

Four people sustained injuries in the crash, 911 officials say. Three of them are being taken to the hospital by ambulance while one is flown. Their conditions are unknown.

As of this article’s publication, the roadway is shut down as crews work to clean up the accident scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

