UPDATE: Gas leak prompts evacuation in Buckhannon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A “signficant” natural gas leak prompted a brief evacuation in Buckhannon.

The city issued an alert about the leak just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

People were told to avoid the Walgreens, Community Care and Peoples Bank area, and a 300-foot evacuation radius was set up.

About 30 minutes later, emergency officials said the leak had been resolved and the area was once again safe.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the gas leak.

