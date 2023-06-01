UPDATE: Gas leak prompts evacuation in Buckhannon

A “signficant” natural gas leak prompted a brief evacuation in Buckhannon.
Evacuations are underway in Buckhannon after a gas leak, city officials say.
Evacuations are underway in Buckhannon after a gas leak, city officials say.(Credit: MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A “signficant” natural gas leak prompted a brief evacuation in Buckhannon.

The city issued an alert about the leak just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

People were told to avoid the Walgreens, Community Care and Peoples Bank area, and a 300-foot evacuation radius was set up.

About 30 minutes later, emergency officials said the leak had been resolved and the area was once again safe.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the gas leak.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe's Plaza in Bridgeport
Major development in the works for Gabe’s Plaza in Bridgeport
Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Randolph County, sheriff says
Man seriously injured in ATV crash, sheriff says
Community concerns over panhandling around Monongalia County have grown in recent months.
Monongalia County introduces panhandling ordinance
Gov. Justice
Gov. Justice authorizes deployment of National Guard to southern border
Attorneys for Connor Crowe cited his age as one of the factors in asking for a shorter sentence.
West Virginia boy, 16, sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister

Latest News

Family loses home to fire Memorial Day weekend.
Morgantown community comes together for a family that is usually helping others
The O'Neill Center in Marietta.
Tips to keep older adults safe as temperatures rise
Abigail Nestor and Brandon Limberick
UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Harrison County drive-by shooting
The Junction is a brand new eatery that guests can visit while enjoying the park.
Prickett’s Fort State Park opens new concessions building