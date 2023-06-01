First at 4 Forum: Christina Murphy

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Christina Murphy with the Harrison County Pet Expo joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about the 2nd annual Harrison County Pet Expo happening this weekend, the vendors that will be there, and how many animals will be available for adoption.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

