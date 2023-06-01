FIRST ALERT: June kicks off with hot temperatures and little precipitation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The counties of Ritchie, Doddridge, Lewis, Gilmer, and Braxton are likely to see 2 days in a row of 90+ degree heat. The best ways to stay safe in excessive heat is to stay in an air-conditioned room, keep hydrated, and avoid strenuous activities. Temperatures will steadily cool after Saturday, back to the 70s next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

