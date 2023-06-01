FIRST ALERT: June starting off with high temperatures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Thursday will start off the month of June with above-average, hot temperatures and sunny skies. Tomorrow and Saturday will be warmer still. Find out what that means for any plans you have, and more, in the video above!

A high-pressure system will linger off the US East Coast today and continue moving southwest for the next few days, bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon will start off the month of June with sunny skies, light northeasterly winds and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s in the lowlands and low-80s in the mountains. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s.

Then tomorrow afternoon will end the work week with sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Most of the higher temperatures will be west of I-79, in the southwestern counties. Saturday will be a similar deal, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s, especially west of I-79. The only difference is that since a cold front will push east of West Virginia, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, along with clouds, will push through during the afternoon and evening hours, which may keep temperatures slightly cooler in some areas. Still, these high temperatures could cause heat-related problems for those susceptible to the heat, such as the elderly. Because we’re expecting two days of 90-degree readings in some areas, we are declaring a First Alert Weather Event for Friday and Saturday regarding the heat in the southwestern counties of our region. So make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, and limit outdoor exposure in the afternoon hours.

Then on Sunday, a slightly cooler air mass will move into our region, knocking temperatures back down into the upper-70s. Temperatures will stay in the upper-70s, and skies will remain partly clear and sunny, throughout next week, In short, today through Saturday will be hot and sunny, and the first full workweek of June will be seasonably mild and sunny.



Today: Sunny skies. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 88.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 51.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 92.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 89.

