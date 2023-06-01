Glenville State creating scholarship in memory of grad killed fighting fire

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is creating a scholarship in memory of one of its graduates killed in April while fighting a forest fire.

The scholarship, which honors 2019 graduate and West Virginia Division of Forestry employee Cody Mullens, aims to support a student interested in pursuing a degree in Forest Technology through Glenville State’s Department of Land Resources.

The scholarship will be for West Virginia residents who are incoming freshmen into Glenville State’s Forest Technology concentration of the Natural Resource Management program, officials said. Faculty within the Department of Land Resources will review the applicants and choose a scholarship recipient.

“We are honored to join Cody’s friends and family in acknowledging the love he had for the outdoors and for helping people. Once established, I know that this scholarship will be beneficial to future Pioneers,” said David Hutchison, Vice President of Advancement at Glenville State University.

Mullens was a 2019 Glenville State graduate and was employed as a Forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry. In April 2023, he was tragically killed in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Fayette County.

“Cody loved everything about forestry, from when we were little until the day he died. He also loved his time at Glenville and his friends that because his family. This scholarship means his honor and his passion will live on forever. Cody was the type of person who would do anything to help anyone, so I know he would love this scholarship so much. My family wants to thank everyone for contributing and sharing this scholarship in memory of my brother,” said Emily Rose, Mullens’ sister.

Donations to the Cody Mullens Memorial Scholarship fund are currently being accepted. Checks, made payable to GSU Foundation with “Cody Mullens Scholarship” in the memo line, may be mailed to GSU Foundation, 200 High Street, Glenville, WV 26351.

