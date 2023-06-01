Kaysee Elizabeth Greaver, 36, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was born in Clarksburg on April 24, 1987, a daughter of the late Terry Greaver and Sandra Johnson Greaver who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to her mother, she is survived by three siblings, Lisa Marsh and her husband Jimmy of Clarksburg, T. J. Greaver and his wife Jennifer of Clarksburg and Melissa Wilfong and her husband Alan of Grafton; nieces and nephews, Terijen Greaver, Ali Wilfong, Caleb Wilfong and Seth Wilfong; and several aunts and uncles. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Agnes “Nunny” Johnson, and her paternal grandparents, Carl and Dorothy Greaver. Kaysee was a 2005 graduate of Robert C. Byrd High School and attended West Virginia University. While at RCB she attended Girl’s State and was a member of the swim team and dance line. Kaysee was a Maid of Honor in the Italian Heritage Festival Court as well as the Children’s Court when she was little. Kaysee loved to travel, especially to the beach. She liked watching “I Love Lucy” and was a member of the North View United Methodist Church. Kaysee was an animal lover and is now reunited with her Yorkie, Lucy. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Bev Kendall officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

