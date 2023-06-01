Latrobe Street Mission gives locals an escape from the heat

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you need a place to escape the heat, Latrobe Street Mission has a cooling station you can use.

Here, you’ll be in A.C. with access to water, ice, and a T.V.

Latrobe Street Mission Executive Director Jim Sims said the station typically opens when the weather gets in the 80′s.

It’s not just about comfort. It’s about safety as well.

“We just don’t want people to stay outside and get so burnt or so dehydrated that they need a hospital stay,” Sims explained.

Sims said the cooling station’s hours are from noon to 5pm. Just park at Latrobe Street Mission, go to the front desk, and staff will direct you where to go.

Sims asks that you leave your things at the front desk.

The cooling station is open to everyone.

