Major delays to continue next week on I-79 in Marion County

FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound
FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Major delays are expected throughout next week on I-79 in Marion County as crews continue work on the I-79 widening project.

Officials say a lane will be closed southbound on I-79 from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on Monday, June 5.

The lane closure will end on Friday, June 9, officials say.

Work on this portion of I-79 began on Tuesday, May 30 and ends on Friday, June 2 before work continues on Monday, June 5.

Work crews will be erecting girders for Phase II of the new Tygart River Bridge, according to officials.

Officials say major delays are expected. Drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

