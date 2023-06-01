The Pleasants Power Station will remain operational through July

As of yesterday, the plant’s status has been changed from “retired” to “mothballed.”
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants Power Station was slated for deactivation by June 1 after over four decades of operation. A new development will keep the plant operational through July.

As of yesterday, the plant’s status has been changed from “retired” to “mothballed.” That means the plant won’t be operating but will be maintained and kept in ready-to-go condition.

Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell says this is a game changer for the plant. He says it indicates that Energy Harbor, the company that currently operates the plant, is confident in the plant finding a buyer soon.

“We’re getting very close, I think, to solidifying a long-term future for this plant,” Powell said. “I don’t want to speak prematurely to that because there’s still work to be done. But there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes, and we thank the good Lord for that.”

Powell said it’s possible the plant could be up and running again as soon as August 1 if a deal is reached with a buyer.

Though nothing is set in stone, he said he still remains cautiously hopeful.

