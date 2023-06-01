Police ID victim of fatal Fairmont crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Fairmont.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Locust Ave. and Oakwood Rd.

Fairmont Police told 5 News Sandra Wyont, 64, of Fairmont, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The vehicle Wyont was a passenger in failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

