Police ID victim of fatal Fairmont crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Fairmont.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Locust Ave. and Oakwood Rd.

Fairmont Police told 5 News Sandra Wyont, 64, of Fairmont, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The vehicle Wyont was a passenger in failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

