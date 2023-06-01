PREVIEW: Three NCWV Teams Head to Charleston in Search of First State Title

None of the 3 have ever won a state title - all could win one this weekend.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three teams from North Central West Virginia head to Charleston this weekend after winning their regions -

None have ever won a state title.

From the Single A Class, the Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights make their first appearance in school history at the state finals - they are ranked as the top seed in the class, and have proven that by going 31-6 and taking down rivals Wheeling Central en-route. The Knights play at 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 1.

From Double AA, Lewis County made their first state tournament since 1986 as they beat Robert C Byrd. The Minutemen have won 12 of their last 13 games, and are on a perfect hot-streak to end the season. The Minutemen play on Friday at 5:00 PM against Winfield.

In Triple AAA, the University Hawks finally broke through the gauntlet - having lost to Bridgeport for years in regional finals, University avenged the past, beat Bridgeport, and decimated Morgantown in two games to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2004. The Hawks play Friday at about 1:00 PM against Hedgesville (time TBD - 50 minutes after conclusion of previous game, starting at 10 AM on Friday).

Highlights of all games will be posted to WDTV Sports online and on-air.

See the previews and hear more from players on each team here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe's Plaza in Bridgeport
Major development in the works for Gabe’s Plaza in Bridgeport
Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Randolph County, sheriff says
Man seriously injured in ATV crash, sheriff says
Community concerns over panhandling around Monongalia County have grown in recent months.
Monongalia County introduces panhandling ordinance
Gov. Justice
Gov. Justice authorizes deployment of National Guard to southern border
Attorneys for Connor Crowe cited his age as one of the factors in asking for a shorter sentence.
West Virginia boy, 16, sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister

Latest News

WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
TV info for Backyard Brawl, other WVU football games released
Dunn will play for Battler soccer in 2023-24 season.
Alyssa Dunn Signs for Alderson Broaddus Soccer
Winners from the season and national finalists announced.
NATIONALS: West Virginia High School Rodeo Announces Nationals Contestants from 2022-23 Season
WVU Selected for NCAA Tournament
WVU Baseball Selected in NCAA Tournament & Will Play Indiana in First Game