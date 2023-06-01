PREVIEW: Three NCWV Teams Head to Charleston in Search of First State Title

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three teams from North Central West Virginia head to Charleston this weekend after winning their regions -

None have ever won a state title.

From the Single A Class, the Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights make their first appearance in school history at the state finals - they are ranked as the top seed in the class, and have proven that by going 31-6 and taking down rivals Wheeling Central en-route. The Knights play at 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 1.

From Double AA, Lewis County made their first state tournament since 1986 as they beat Robert C Byrd. The Minutemen have won 12 of their last 13 games, and are on a perfect hot-streak to end the season. The Minutemen play on Friday at 5:00 PM against Winfield.

In Triple AAA, the University Hawks finally broke through the gauntlet - having lost to Bridgeport for years in regional finals, University avenged the past, beat Bridgeport, and decimated Morgantown in two games to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2004. The Hawks play Friday at about 1:00 PM against Hedgesville (time TBD - 50 minutes after conclusion of previous game, starting at 10 AM on Friday).

Highlights of all games will be posted to WDTV Sports online and on-air.

See the previews and hear more from players on each team here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.