Tips to keep older adults safe as temperatures rise

Robin Hawkins, a Registered Nurse with the O’Neil Center in Marietta, explained older adults, particularly those at special risk, should stay indoors on hot and humid days.
The O'Neill Center in Marietta.
The O'Neill Center in Marietta.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As temperatures rise, people need to stay cool and avoid heat related illness, especially older adults.

Lifestyle factors can also increase risk, including no air conditioning, lack of transportation, or not being prepared for weather conditions.

“You have already gotten yourself into heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke before you realize you are getting the muscle cramps or that you are getting dehydrated or feeling faint. By then, you need to get inside and check your temperature, drink some cool fluids and seek immediate medical attention if you are not feeling any better.”

During extreme heat, Hawkins recommends checking on an elderly neighbor if you have one.

“Sometimes they don’t have AC and don’t realize they’re in danger and that their house is too hot.”

Those without home air conditioning can visit stores, cooling stations or facilities such as the O’Neill Center’s Adult Day Center to avoid heat exhaustion.

