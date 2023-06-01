Turnpike sees uptick in holiday weekend traffic

(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Turnpike saw an uptick in travelers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend compared to 2022.

There were 574,902 total transactions on the turnpike from Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29, up 0.93% from 2022′s total of 569,579 transactions.

“As expected, Memorial Day weekend brought a large volume of traffic across the WV Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “This kicks off our busy summer travel season. On Friday, we saw a 50% increase in travel over an average day and the total for the five-day period was nearly 600,000 vehicles.”

Below are the number of total transactions the turnpike’s three toll plazas saw each day:

  • Thursday, May 25: 128,542 transactions
  • Friday, May 26: 150,233 transactions
  • Saturday, May 27: 103,212 transactions
  • Sunday, May 28: 84,293 transactions
  • Monday, May 29: 108,622 transactions

“I’m very proud of the team as operations ran very smooth through the toll plazas, courtesy patrol, State Police, and dispatch center,” said Miller.

There were minimal traffic delays on the turnpike during the five-day period, officials say.

