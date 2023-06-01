UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Harrison County drive-by shooting

State Police obtained arrest warrants for two locals, then apprehended both shortly after
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two locals have been identified and arrested as suspects in a drive-by shooting in Harrison County.

West Virginia State Police say they were able to obtain arrest warrants for Brandon M. Limberick, 19, of Fairmont and Abigail R. Nestor, 19, of Gypsy. Both were wanted in connection with the shooting.

In a press release to 5 News Wednesday night, troopers confirmed Limberick and Nestor were both taken into custody without incident.

On Friday, May 19th, officers responded to the shooting in Gypsy.

When they arrived they found multiple gunshots had been fired into the residence from the roadway. No injuries were reported at the time.

There’s been no word on what charges Limberick and Nestor could be facing.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest details.

