WSAZ Investigates | Stranded

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - It has been more than three weeks since Billie Long and other Frontier Customers on Trouble Creek Road in Meigs County have been without phone and internet services.

Since the services went out, she said she has often to go 2 to 3 miles from her home to make calls. She used one of those opportunities to call WSAZ.

When WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue showed up at Long’s door, she did not even know about the attempt to contact her. She said it is not the first time something like that has happened since she has been without service.

“Somebody was supposed to pick my little girl up at school, and they forgot to and the bus sent her here,” she recalled. “We were home but the bus driver will not let them off the bus unless I’m outside, and so they took her back to school. They called, but we have no phone. Fortunately, my older daughter was home and picked her up.”

She said the issue started when state workers were doing some dust control work on Trouble Creek Road.

“The trustees are laying down blacktop in front of driveways for dust control and they hit the wire, broke two poles, snapped the lines in two places,” she explained. ”We called Frontier, the trustees have called Frontier and several neighbors have called Frontier, but they told me day before yesterday that they have no intentions of fixing the phone.”

She said the longer the outage lingers, the more she worries about what could happen in an emergency.

“There’s a lot of people out in this area. If we need help, there’s no way to get it,” she said. “It takes them long enough to get here anyways when you call 911. Now, we have to go find find signal to call 911 which would we would probably be dead before someone got here to help us.”

WSAZ emailed Frontier with several questions about the situation including:

- How many people have been affected by this outage?

- Are there really no plans to fix this powered line, especially if they are reliant on Frontier for phone/internet?

- Why would someone from Frontier tell the customer there are no plans? What is protocol?

- What are the challenges to fixing this area?

- How soon can the situation be resolved?

A spokesperson for Frontier said they are waiting to get details on the situation. WSAZ has not received answers to the specific questions.

