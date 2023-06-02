Clarksburg’s first female City Manager to be sworn in later this month

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg appointed the city’s first female City Manger in April, and she will be sworn in later this month.

Tiffany Fell will fill the role vacated by Harry Faulk in April 2022 when she is sworn in on Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers in Clarksburg.

According to the City of Clarksburg, the City Council held several nationwide searches for qualifying candidates over the last year before narrowing the search and determining Fell would be the best fit for the city.

Fell hails from the rural municipality of Springfield, Manitoba in Canada where, after starting her family and working in the financial sector, she developed her political and municipal administrative experience serving as an elected member of Council, Director of Communications and interim Chief Administration Officer, a position with the same administrative responsibilities of a city manager. Most recently, she completed her MBA in 2021 at the University of Fredericton.

Serving a rural municipality of 16,000 residents, Fell says she can see important similarities to Clarksburg.

“Much like Springfield, Clarksburg is a place with beautiful natural resources that are available to be seen and experienced. It is also a city with the spaces and local resources that provide excellent opportunities for focusing on economic growth and business development,” Fell said. “Business development will be one of my main focuses.”

Fell and her family are in the process of relocating to Clarksburg from Clarksburg and will be moved in before she begins her role as City Manager on June 12.

