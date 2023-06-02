David Gary McDougal, 70, of Fairmont passed away on Thursday June 1, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Fairmont, WV on December 30, 1952, the only son of the late Aaron Dale and Joyce (Carr) McDougal. David held many jobs throughout his life: Draftsman for FMC Corporation, Track Official for Eldora Raceway, Structural Draftsman for Industrial Resources, and an Engineering Technician with Alpha Association. He was a 1970 graduate of Fairmont Senior and received his technical degree in drafting from Industrial Technical Institute of Pittsburgh. David was a Member and Deacon of the Oakwood Road Church of Christ. He enjoyed drag racing, golfing, fishing, time with the group at Tom Feorene’s Exxon and was known as “Grumpy” to his friends. David is survived by his wife, Patricia (Tonkery) McDougal of Fairmont, two sons: Paul David (Amber) McDougal of Morgantown, Kyle Andrew McDougal of Fairmont, and one granddaughter, Elsie McDougal of Morgantown. David has 2 cousins: Larry McDougal of Grafton and Jim (Karen) McDougal of Florida. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Monday June 5, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. And then Tuesday June 6, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Oakwood Road Church of Christ where the funeral service will follow with Evangelist Brent Gallagher officiating. Internment will be at Beverly Hill Memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral had the honor to assist the McDougal family with these arrangements and memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

