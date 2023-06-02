Davis Health System to join Vandalia Health

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Vandalia Health just signed a non-binding letter of intent that brings it one step closer to adding another hospital system to its network.

In the winter Davis Health System and Vandalia Health came together for a strategic partnership to combine resources.

CEO and President of Vandalia Health David Ramsey said that the board at Davis Health System felt like this was the right step for its hospitals.

“It’s just gone remarkably well. The culture of the organizations is very similar. People collaborate and cooperate together and are doing a lot of really terrific things,” Ramsey said.

By adding Davis Health System to Vandalia, it would bring them up to 13 hospitals from northern to southern West Virginia.

The three hospitals that would be added are Davis Medical Center, Broaddus Hospital, and Webster Memorial.

Since Mon Health is part of Vandalia Health Ramsey said he saw Stonewall Jackson, Davis Medical Center, and Broaddus Hospital working closely together.

“The plan is for those two hospitals to collaborate and cooperate together to really bring through that whole region additional health care services, access closer to home for patients,” Ramsey said.

He explained despite this merger, all of the hospitals in the Davis Health System will remain the same. The only change would be access to more resources.

“They will keep their identity, and the system as a whole will work to make the hospital stronger, recruit more positions, provide more technology and more equipment, and help the hospital prosper in the community,” Ramsey said.

He added that it could take up to six months for the merger to officially be put into action.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.