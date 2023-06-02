Farmers market vouchers now available for low-income seniors

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - As summer approaches, local farmers markets are starting to open.

So, the West Virginia Division of Agriculture has announced a Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

The initiative allows lower-income seniors to get fresh food, including fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.

Seniors can sign up for vouchers at their county’s senior center.

Not only does this help people access locally-grown food, it increases business at farmers markets and roadside stands.

There are dozens of eligible farmers markets in our area. Click here for a full list of eligible farmers markets.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.