First at 4 Forum: Aimee Comer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aimee Comer with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties joined First at 4 on Friday.

She talked about Cruisin’ for a Cause happening tomorrow to raise money for the United Way, how to sign up, and how the funds benefit the United Way.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.