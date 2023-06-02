First at 4 Forum: Aimee Comer

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aimee Comer with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties joined First at 4 on Friday.

She talked about Cruisin’ for a Cause happening tomorrow to raise money for the United Way, how to sign up, and how the funds benefit the United Way.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe's Plaza in Bridgeport
Major development in the works for Gabe’s Plaza in Bridgeport
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Fairmont.
Police ID victim of fatal Fairmont crash
3 indicted in Mon County for concealing dead human body
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Marion County
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Marion County
Abigail Nestor and Brandon Limberick
UPDATE: Docs reveal new details in Harrison County drive-by shooting

Latest News

The Queen of Clean: How to clean fruity drink spills on clothes
The Queen of Clean: How to clean fruity drink spills on clothes
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area off Darnell Hollow
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area
Investigators search same site in Mon County where remains were found in 2021
Investigators search same site in Mon County where remains were found in 2021
Man dies in logging accident in Randolph County
Overdose spike alerts issued for Elkins, Mon County