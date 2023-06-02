FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures to end the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with the warmest temperatures seen this week, and tomorrow will be about as warm. Find out what that means for any plans you have, and what the next few days will be like, in the video above!

A high-pressure system continues lingering in the northeastern and Central US today, bringing dry, stable air to West Virginia. As a result, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with a few clouds during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-90s in the lowlands and mid-to-upper-80s in the mountains. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds, and temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon will be partly sunny, but a cold front will push through North-Central West Virginia, bringing scattered rain showers to the mountain counties. Those showers end in the evening, but if you’re heading to the mountains, you may want an umbrella. Because of the clouds, temperatures will be slightly lower than today, but a few cities in the southwestern counties of our region - such as Braxton, Lewis, Doddridge, Ritchie, and Gilmer counties - will still reach highs of around 90 degrees. Since they’re also expected to reach such temperatures today as well, that’s criteria for a heat wave, which could cause heat-related problems for vulnerable populations, like the elderly and young children. Therefore, this is a First Alert Weather Event. Make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in cool places, wearing loose clothing, and even checking up on your neighbors.

Most of the heat pushes out on Sunday, as a slightly cooler air mass settles into our region, dropping temperatures into the low-to-mid-80s. Thereafter, weak disturbances may push in at times next week, bringing a slight chance of rain at times. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s throughout most of next week, below average for this time of year and much more comfortable than this weekend. In short, the first weekend of June will be hot and sunny, and next week will be seasonably mild.

Today: Sunny skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 58.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

