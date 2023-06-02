Gov. Justice celebrates new motorcycle trail

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice held on event on Friday to commemorate the newest route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program.

Birdeye Bend is a scenic loop that leads travelers throughout the northern region of the state.

It marks the fourth route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads.

“The Mountain Rides program is such an important part of tourism in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “These routes give folks the opportunity to experience our beautiful country roads for themselves. None of it would be possible without the hard work of both the Department of Transportation and Department of Tourism.”

Birdeye Bend takes travelers on a 173-mile journey and can be completed in just over a 4-hour round trip via car or motorcycle.

This scenic loop both begins and ends in Morgantown but is dotted with charming mountain towns along the way.

Gov. Justice was joined for today’s ceremony by Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and West Virginia Department of Transportation Spokesperson Randy Damron.

At the conclusion of the event event, Gov. Justice participated in a ceremonial firing of a replica Civil War cannon, commemorating Philippi’s historical significance during the 1860s.

Every year on June 3rd, the town holds an event to commemorate the first land battle of the Civil War, fought in Philippi.

Birdeye Bend is the fourth official route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program to be unveiled so far.

