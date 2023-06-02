Investigators search same site in Mon County where remains were found in 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Investigators returned to an area where human remains were found two years ago to do another search.

Detectives with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the FBI, searched the area of Dug Hill Rd. where the remains of an unknown person were found on June 10, 2021.

Authorities say the person was wearing a Los Angeles Lakers shirt and black sweatpants. Due to the state of the remains, the person’s gender and race weren’t able to be determined, aside from appearing to have dreadlocks.

The renewed investigation comes after new information was obtained from a forensic anthropological report from the University of Tennessee.

The report, provided to investigators in March, indicates the remains were of a 14-23-year-old white male, MCSO said.

The new information has been sent to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a national clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases throughout the United States.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

