Lengthy investigations lead to 4 arrests on drug charges

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A total of four people have been charged after two lengthy investigations in Ritchie County.

Members of the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office and a Confidential Informant, or CI, made a total of five controlled purchases of drugs in May following two investigations that spanned several months, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say the CI made three purchases in Cairo with 36-year-old Steven McElfresh, of Cairo, on May 13 for 28 grams of meth, May 17 for 0.6 grams of crystal meth containing fentanyl, and May 31 for 26 grams of meth. 44-year-old Crystal George, of Clarksburg, was with McElfresh during the May 31 transaction.

McElfresh and George were both taken into custody on Thursday and charged with distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy. McElfresh is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond, while George is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Both are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Meanwhile, detectives say the CI made two drug purchases in Ellenboro with 30-year-old Casey Owens and 58-year-old David Melott, Sr., both of Ellenboro, on May 12 for 14 grams of meth and on May 31. Although the CI made a purchase for drugs on May 31, the report says no contraband was found after the purchase.

Owens and Melott were also taken into custody on Thursday and charged with distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Both of them are being held on $80,000 cash-only bonds at North Central Regional Jail.

