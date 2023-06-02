MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead near a car along a logging trail on Thursday.

Deputies with the MCSO were patrolling the area of Birch Hollow and Darnell Hollow on Thursday when they came upon a red Chrysler Sterling parked in a heavily wooded area along a logging trail, according to a release from the MCSO.

When deputies approached the car, they saw a man who was dead about 10 feet from the car. Deputies identified him as 62-year-old James Lanko, of Point Marion, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say there were no signs of suspicious circumstances found on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing as the MCSO waits for the results of the autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO at 304-291-7260.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.