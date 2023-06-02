Mon Power schedules power outage in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A power outage will affect more than 1,200 Mon Power customers in Monongalia County on Wednesday, June 7.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, the outage will affect 1,201 customers from the vicinity of Mileground Rd. to downtown Morgantown, including some side streets.

Officials say the outage is planned from 9 a.m. to noon.

If there is inclement weather, officials say the outage will be rescheduled for Thursday, June 8.

