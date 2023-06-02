Overdose spike alerts issued for Elkins, Mon County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Health authorities have issued overdose spike alerts for the Elkins and Morgantown areas over the next few days.

Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett told 5 News the city hasn’t seen any increase yet, but it’s anticipated over the next 96 hours.

The overdoses are typically due to fentanyl being mixed with other common drugs, officials say.

The alerts come after reported spikes in other states, primarily Ohio, and are typically very accurate, Bennett said.

A Mon County Health Department spokeswoman told 5 News 72 overdoses and 15 deaths were reported in the Columbus and Cleveland areas this week. That includes 18 overdoses in the past 24 hours in Columbus, and five deaths in Cleveland.

Officials say not to hesitate in calling 9-1-1 if you suspect someone may have overdosed.

