SIGNING: Antwan Hilliard Moves from Land to Air

Cougar graduate will now take flight with local Fairmont State Falcons.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After starting for nearly his entire high school career, Antwan Hilliard is finally ready to take the next step.

Hilliard, one of the star players and leaders for the Cougar football program, has committed to Fairmont State University, where he says it feels “a lot like home”, much as Lincoln was to him.

Hilliard talked about that feeling of home, and mentioned how grateful he was to his family, Lincoln High, and friends who helped him get to the program he wanted.

Listen to more from Antwan and see the signing here!

