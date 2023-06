BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Joseph’s Hospital and the Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur are offering blood screenings this summer at a low cost.

Officials say basic blood profile tests are only $35 with other screenings available at reduced rates.

Anyone wishing to make an appoint may do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.