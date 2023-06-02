Temperatures fall to near normal for end of weekend

Saturday, however, will be another hot one.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures at (or close to) 90 degrees continue into Saturday, and isolated showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and early evening. A cold front dropping through Saturday night will bring temperatures down a bit for Sunday, and another (mostly dry) front on Tuesday drops temperatures to the low 70s. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

