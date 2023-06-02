Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. EDT., and...
This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, in the Gulf of Mexico off the west coast of Florida. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Friday in the Gulf of Mexico on a track taking the cyclone south toward the western tip of Cuba.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 1:30 p.m. advisory that Arlene had sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) west of Fort Myers, Florida. It’s moving south at about 5 mph (7 kph).

No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida. Forecasters say the storm could fall apart before reaching any land.

Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph); anything 74 mph (119 kph) or higher is designated a hurricane.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Thursday and runs through Nov. 30. Last year’s season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe's Plaza in Bridgeport
Major development in the works for Gabe’s Plaza in Bridgeport
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Fairmont.
Police ID victim of fatal Fairmont crash
3 indicted in Mon County for concealing dead human body
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Marion County
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Marion County
Abigail Nestor and Brandon Limberick
UPDATE: Docs reveal new details in Harrison County drive-by shooting

Latest News

Police in Florida are looking for a suspect seen stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside.
Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut
Logs
Man dies in logging accident in Randolph County