WVSP: Trooper shot in ambush-type situation; second victim shot

Residents advised to shelter in place
A WVSP trooper and another person were shot in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area of Matewan in Mingo County.
By Brenda Bryan and Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 6:15 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County, WVSP say.

That trooper was taken to Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Another person also was shot during the incident in the Beech Creek area of Matewan. It was dispatched as a shots-fired call.

West Virginia State Police have identified the suspect, who remains on the run, as Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek.

Officials were trying to land a helicopter to fly the trooper out for treatment. There’s no word on the trooper’s condition or the other victim’s.

Residents are being told to shelter in their homes, as Kennedy is said to be armed and dangerous.

The Mingo County Board of Education announced that schools in the area are under lockdown and the graduation ceremony at Mingo Central High School has been postponed until further notice.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 4:55 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County are being told to shelter in their homes due to a search for an armed suspect.

The Mingo County Emergency Management made the announcement late Friday afternoon.

Earlier, we reported about a person being sent to the hospital after a shooting along Beech Creek Road. The extent of that person’s injuries in unavailable.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting sent a person to the hospital Friday afternoon in Mingo County, according to county 911 dispatchers.

They say it happened on Beech Creek Road.

Additional details are unavailable now, including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

