Bridgeport City Pool hosts first family night of season

Guests were invited to the pool after regular operating hours to take a dip from 7-9 p.m.
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Pool hosted its first family night of the season on Friday. Guests were invited to the pool after regular operating hours to take a dip from 7-9 p.m. Head lifeguard, Ryan Knapp, says family night is an excellent opportunity for those who work through the day, to get a couple of hours at the pool in the evening.

“It’s a good time for the parents who may have been at work and missed our regular operating hours and the kids that wanna come back and have a little bit more fun,” Knapp said.

In case you missed it, the Bridgeport City Pool’s family nights will be from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday and Friday throughout the summer. The pool will also be host to a movie night on July 14th.

