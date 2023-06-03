Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone to host Family Fun Extravaganza in Clarksburg

The extravaganza will feature inflatables, vendors, crafts, food trucks, and much more.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone is hosting what they call the Family Fun Extravaganza on Saturday at Clarksburg City Park. The extravaganza will feature inflatables, vendors, crafts, food trucks, and much more. The money earned at the event will be going toward the WVU Children’s Hospital. Jazmine Capicola, assistant director of the Family Fun Extravaganza, says this is a good way for the community to have fun, while also raising money for a good cause.

“We want to bring the community together and raise money for the WVU Childrens Hospital,” Capicola said. ‘We want to do this every year, so we hope it’s a great turnout.”

The extravaganza starts at 11 a.m. and will run until the fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

