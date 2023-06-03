SIGNING: Corey Boulden Begins Trek to Pioneers

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Corey Boulden has chosen his next step for college - and has now signed his letter of intent to play for the Glenville State Pioneers.

Boulden, a starter every year for the South Harrison Hawks, will move just minutes down the road to play for the Pioneers in 2023.

He led the Hawks to an incredible year, finishing 23-3 and reaching the Single A State Finals in Charleston.

See and hear more from Corey, his coach, and family on his signing day!

