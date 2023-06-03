Tyler Consolidated’s Magic Runs Out in State Final Against Wahama

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 96.9%.

That number shows how close Tyler Consolidated came to finishing off the perfect season against Wahama in the Single A State Baseball Final on Saturday.

The Silver Knights, winners of 32 games this year, came into the day on the back of the best run in program history. No Tyler baseball team had ever made it to the state tournament, let alone the final, and this felt like a team of destiny.

However, Wahama had other ideas.

In the 4th inning, the White Falcons put one run on the board, and crucially, stopped Tyler from scoring when they came to the plate.

Once the game reached the 5th and 6th, the Falcons had the momentum, and they took advantage, scoring 9 runs to end Tyler’s magical season and win the tournament.

See the highlights here with 5 Sports, along with interviews from two of Tyler’s senior athletes, Jayden Helmick and Ty Walton!

