Tyler Consolidated’s Magic Runs Out in State Final Against Wahama

Knights fall 0-10 to White Falcons at GoMart Ballpark.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 96.9%.

That number shows how close Tyler Consolidated came to finishing off the perfect season against Wahama in the Single A State Baseball Final on Saturday.

The Silver Knights, winners of 32 games this year, came into the day on the back of the best run in program history. No Tyler baseball team had ever made it to the state tournament, let alone the final, and this felt like a team of destiny.

However, Wahama had other ideas.

In the 4th inning, the White Falcons put one run on the board, and crucially, stopped Tyler from scoring when they came to the plate.

Once the game reached the 5th and 6th, the Falcons had the momentum, and they took advantage, scoring 9 runs to end Tyler’s magical season and win the tournament.

See the highlights here with 5 Sports, along with interviews from two of Tyler’s senior athletes, Jayden Helmick and Ty Walton!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Logs
Man dies in logging accident in Randolph County
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area off Darnell Hollow
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
3 indicted in Mon County for concealing dead human body

Latest News

Corey Boulden Signs for GSU
SIGNING: Corey Boulden Begins Trek to Pioneers
Hilliard signs for Fairmont State University.
SIGNING: Antwan Hilliard Moves from Land to Air
3 NCWV Teams Head to Charleston.
PREVIEW: Three NCWV Teams Head to Charleston in Search of First State Title
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
TV info for Backyard Brawl, other WVU football games released