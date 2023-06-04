BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carroll Silas Roy, 87, a former resident of Parsons and for the past fifty-five years, a resident of Bridgeport, passed from this life on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Center in Clarksburg. Carroll was born in Parsons on Monday, March 30, 1936, a son of the late Wilbert Edgar Roy and Jessie Virginia George Roy. He was married to Dolores Jean Davis Roy who preceded him in death on May 9, 2001.Left to cherish Carroll’s memory are two sons, Kevin Roy and wife, Deborah and Michael Roy and wife, Sharon, all of Bridgeport, five grandchildren, Jeremy Roy and wife, Sara, Carolina Roy, Logan Roy and wife, Elizabeth, Hannah Roy, and Lilian Roy, three great grandchildren, Aubrey, Brilynn, and Camryn Roy, a sister-in-law, Barbara Roy of Parsons, five nephews, Pat, David, Roy Lee, Bob, and Eugene Roy.Preceding Carroll in death besides his parents and wife, are two brothers Eugene Roy and Delbert Dean Roy and wife, Josephine, a sister, Marie Susan Roy, a great nephew, Benjamin Roy. Carroll graduated Parsons High School and had served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1962. He worked as a mechanic having been employed by Craig Motors and Toothman Ford, from which he retired. His work as a “car doctor” earned him the nickname “Doc”. Carroll had attended the Good Tidings Assembly of God on Location Road. He enjoyed playing guitar and the harmonica and enjoyed hiking, camping, and riding dirt bikes. Carroll was a bit ornery and enjoyed teasing his family whom he loved very much. Often, his teasing came in an attempt to bring cheer to those going through rough days. He will be greatly missed.Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 11AM until 1PM, the funeral hour. Interment will follow at Parsons City Cemetery where members of the WV Honor Guard will present the American Flag. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Carroll Silas Roy. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

