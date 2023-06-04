Community remembers fallen West Virginia State trooper beyond the uniform

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Mingo County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was known around the Williamson community for going above and beyond with and without the uniform on.

For more on how people in the community have been impacted by Maynard, you can watch the video above.

Maynard leaves behind his wife and two children, who were 9 and 13. A gofundme page has been set up to help his family.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by using this link.

