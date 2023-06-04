Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck

MPD said Patrol Officer First Class Zane Breakiron was off duty when the wreck happened sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown Police Department
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgtantown police officer was killed in a single-vehicle wreck, the department said.

MPD said Patrol Officer First Class Zane Breakiron was off duty when the wreck happened sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Breakiron was also a K-9 handler and was approaching his seventh year with the department.

“This loss has impacted every member of our department,” MPD Chief Eric Powell said. “We express our sincere sorrow and condolences to Zane’s family and loved ones.”

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

