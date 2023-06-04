Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who backed into his driveway

The 60-year-old is accused of threatening a woman with a gun after she briefly backed into his driveway. (SOURCE: WESH)
By Claire Metz
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) – Police say a Florida man was so upset when someone pulled into his driveway, he confronted them and pulled out a gun.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Terry Vetsch charged out of his house in Palm Coast to confront a driver who backed into his driveway before pulling into the driveway across the street.

The incident was caught on Vetsch’s own home surveillance camera.

Mark Strobridge with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said these types of incidents are not uncommon.

“We’ve seen many many times where the anger gets a hold of somebody and they lose control about what they’re supposed to do. The unfortunate thing is sometimes it ends in death,” he said.

Investigators said the driver’s passenger, who was knocking on a friend’s door, heard the commotion and came back. Things escalated soon after. Vetsch allegedly told deputies the woman was the aggressor.

However, deputies said the surveillance video showed something else.

Although the woman walked toward the suspect, deputies said the woman was never on the suspect’s property. Instead, they said Vetsch walked toward her, pulled a gun from his pocket and pointed it at her head.

Investigators said Vetsch told them he believed the vehicle was someone else when he first saw the vehicle backing into the driveway. He reportedly told them he believed it was a neighbor he had had troubles with in the past.

“We ask that people just don’t engage each other when they’re in that kind of state of mind because it just, it never ends very well,” Strobridge said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Vetsch was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

