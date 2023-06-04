Senate passes Fiscal Responsibility Act, secures completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin held a press event at the Precision Pipeline located off of the Meadowbrook exit in Bridgeport on Saturday. The meeting was to celebrate the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s passage through the Senate, which secures the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Senator Manchin says the passage of the act will be beneficial to the country; more specifically, West Virginia’s economy.

“West Virginia is going to benefit from it because of the jobs,” said Manchin. “2,500 jobs, 1,200 more from West Virginia jobs, and you have the amount of money coming to our state. 40 to 50 million dollars coming to our state in taxes coming to the areas that are producing and working in West Virginia. Another 175 to 200 million dollars are going to landowners who have royalty rights, that’s money in circulation in our economy. It’s going to make a heck of a difference in how well we survive any challenging times, but I think we are in very good shape. There’s more to be done, but this is the right thing to be done.”

The Mountain Valley Pipeline will continue development with plans to be finished in the near future.

