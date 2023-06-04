Toothman Ford gifts new scoreboard to Anna Jarvis Elementary School

The new scoreboard is a well-needed upgrade from the previous one, installed around the 1980s.
The new scoreboard is a well-needed upgrade from the previous one, installed around the 1980s.
The new scoreboard is a well-needed upgrade from the previous one, installed around the 1980s.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Saturday, Taylor County Little League unveiled a new scoreboard at Anna Jarvis Elementary School’s baseball field, during a day filled with championship games. The scoreboard was bought by Toothman Ford and installed by Dan’s Marine Service. Toothman Ford’s general manager, Brian Lough, says helping the community is their ultimate goal.

“At Toothman Ford, we’re always trying to give back to the community,” said Lough. “Several of our employees have also played on this field, so it was important for us to be able to contribute this to the community.”

The new scoreboard is a well-needed upgrade from the previous one, installed around the 1980s.

