2 dead in U.S. 52 crash

Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 in the Fort Gay area of Wayne County, West Virginia.
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 in the Fort Gay area, according to Kermit Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Wayne Williamson.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers say the crash was reported at 2:24 p.m. in the Dry Creek area.

Williamson said a car pulled out onto U.S. 52, also known as the Tolsia Highway, and was hit in a T-bone fashion by another vehicle.

The crash also sent two people to the hospital, including one who was treated and released, Williamson said.

Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

