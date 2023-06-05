Bridgeport flushing dozens of hydrants, could cause water issues

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants in dozens of areas over the next two weeks, and officials say it could cause water issues.

Employees will be flushing hydrants in the following areas of Bridgeport, weather permitting:

June 5-9: Blackwell St. Coventry Court Davis St. E. Main St. First St. Foley St. Geneva St. Gordon St. Grand Ave. High St. Hill St. Jefferson St. Liberty Ave. Newton Ave. Orchard Ave. Shearwood Forest Dr. Virginia Ave. W. Main St. Water St. Windsor Dr. Worthington Dr.

June 10-16 Bartlett Ave. Brookview Dr. Cherry St. E. Main St. E. Olive St. E. Philadelphia Ave. E. Smith St. E. Summit St. First St. Fourth St. Front St. Gordon St. Grand Ave. Lawman Ave. Liberty Ave. Park St. Pennsylvania Ave. Summit St. Third St. Williams Ave. Willis Ave.



Officials say the project will be ongoing through the fall.

Officials also say it is possible, but not likely, that residents may experience discoloration or cloudy water, low pressure, or temporary loss of water service while hydrants are being flushed.

The City will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water, according to officials.

