Bridgeport flushing dozens of hydrants, could cause water issues

(None)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants in dozens of areas over the next two weeks, and officials say it could cause water issues.

Employees will be flushing hydrants in the following areas of Bridgeport, weather permitting:

  • June 5-9:
    • Blackwell St.
    • Coventry Court
    • Davis St.
    • E. Main St.
    • First St.
    • Foley St.
    • Geneva St.
    • Gordon St.
    • Grand Ave.
    • High St.
    • Hill St.
    • Jefferson St.
    • Liberty Ave.
    • Newton Ave.
    • Orchard Ave.
    • Shearwood Forest Dr.
    • Virginia Ave.
    • W. Main St.
    • Water St.
    • Windsor Dr.
    • Worthington Dr.
  • June 10-16
    • Bartlett Ave.
    • Brookview Dr.
    • Cherry St.
    • E. Main St.
    • E. Olive St.
    • E. Philadelphia Ave.
    • E. Smith St.
    • E. Summit St.
    • First St.
    • Fourth St.
    • Front St.
    • Gordon St.
    • Grand Ave.
    • Lawman Ave.
    • Liberty Ave.
    • Park St.
    • Pennsylvania Ave.
    • Summit St.
    • Third St.
    • Williams Ave.
    • Willis Ave.

Officials say the project will be ongoing through the fall.

Officials also say it is possible, but not likely, that residents may experience discoloration or cloudy water, low pressure, or temporary loss of water service while hydrants are being flushed.

The City will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area off Darnell Hollow
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area
Gov. Justice celebrates new motorcycle trail

Latest News

Senate passes Fiscal Responsibility Act, secures completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Toothman Ford gifts new scoreboard to Anna Jarvis Elementary School
Michael Moranelli's Monday Morning Forecast | June 5th, 2023