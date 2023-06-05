Crews respond to townhome fire in Morgantown

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a townhome complex in Morgantown Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 900 block of Ashton Place at around 11:35 a.m. on Monday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

911 officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Smithtown Rd., which runs near where the fire is at, is shut down as crews battle the blaze, according to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency.

Further information has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area off Darnell Hollow
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area
Gov. Justice celebrates new motorcycle trail

Latest News

Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Patrick Macintyre
Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed
A fallen West Virginia State trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered for his...
Friends share legacy of Sgt. Cory Maynard
Bridgeport flushing dozens of hydrants, could cause water issues