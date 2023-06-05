Crews respond to townhome fire in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a townhome complex in Morgantown Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 900 block of Ashton Place at around 11:35 a.m. on Monday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

911 officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Smithtown Rd., which runs near where the fire is at, is shut down as crews battle the blaze, according to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency.

Further information has not been released at this time.

