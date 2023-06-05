Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive expected to open later this month

Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive
Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The buildout of Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive in Clarksburg is complete, and it is anticipated to open within the next couple of weeks.

Andrea Gwinn co-owns the business with her husband Jordan. She says the business is aiming to open in mid-June.

“We’re still looking at a mid-June opening, but that date is to be confirmed through final approvals and walk-throughs in the next week, hopefully,” Gwinn said.

The business is in the complex that also houses Jersey Mikes and Shogun Japanese Steakhouse.

The franchise, which began in 2017, now involves more than 800 bakeries in 49 states and features more than 200 popular flavors of cookie. The menu rotates weekly with other weekly tasting opportunities.

The unique recipe and unique pink packaging have both developed a following, including Gwinn’s family members.

“We love their cookies, and when we travel, we try to find their stores and hit them up,” Gwinn said.

Gwinn said the products of Crumbl Cookie are gourmet, large and meant to be shared.

“We are so excited to share this with our community. This journey has had its share of highs and lows, as does any endeavor that is well worth the effort,” Gwinn said. “From construction, training at Crumbl headquarters in Utah, maintaining jobs in healthcare, and family balance, we are so grateful for each challenge and the support of others.”

The store will be open Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area off Darnell Hollow
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area
Gov. Justice celebrates new motorcycle trail

Latest News

Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
Generic photo of a brownfield
Millions announced for West Virginia brownfield sites
Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Crews respond to townhome fire in Morgantown