Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive expected to open later this month

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The buildout of Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive in Clarksburg is complete, and it is anticipated to open within the next couple of weeks.

Andrea Gwinn co-owns the business with her husband Jordan. She says the business is aiming to open in mid-June.

“We’re still looking at a mid-June opening, but that date is to be confirmed through final approvals and walk-throughs in the next week, hopefully,” Gwinn said.

The business is in the complex that also houses Jersey Mikes and Shogun Japanese Steakhouse.

The franchise, which began in 2017, now involves more than 800 bakeries in 49 states and features more than 200 popular flavors of cookie. The menu rotates weekly with other weekly tasting opportunities.

The unique recipe and unique pink packaging have both developed a following, including Gwinn’s family members.

“We love their cookies, and when we travel, we try to find their stores and hit them up,” Gwinn said.

Gwinn said the products of Crumbl Cookie are gourmet, large and meant to be shared.

“We are so excited to share this with our community. This journey has had its share of highs and lows, as does any endeavor that is well worth the effort,” Gwinn said. “From construction, training at Crumbl headquarters in Utah, maintaining jobs in healthcare, and family balance, we are so grateful for each challenge and the support of others.”

The store will be open Monday through Saturday.

