Expert explains how to keep up with your lawn this summer

Summer season is around the corner, and with the warm weather comes an additional responsibility: lawn care.
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer season is around the corner, and with the warm weather comes an additional responsibility: lawn care.

From now until early October, homeowners will be tasked with maintaining a clean lawn.

Although many may think lawn care is as simple as mowing the grass a few times a month; lawn care expert and owner of The Garden Lawn Care, Fernando Sanchez, says there’s a bit more to it.

A common mistake he sees is grass being trimmed too short for a long period of time. He suggests a more varied approach.

“You can always cut it as close to the ground,” Sanchez said. “I know some are afraid the grass will die, but it won’t die. Just cut it like an inch and a half, two inches, and then go back to three and a half, four inches; it’ll look green.”

Sanchez also suggests that people should water their lawns in the morning frequently, and increase the distance between the soil and the blade to 4 1/2 inches by the end of summer.

He says that if you follow these lawn care tips, you will be happy with your yard’s turnout.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Dog dies in Morgantown townhome fire
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area off Darnell Hollow
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area

Latest News

WVU Medicine Health Report: New Migraine Treatments
WVU Medicine Health Report: New Migraine Treatments
WVU Medicine Health Report: New Migraine Treatments
WVU Medicine Health Report: New Migraine Treatments
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | June 5, 2023
How to keep your lawn looking great this summer
How to keep your lawn looking great this summer