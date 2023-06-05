Expert explains how to keep up with your lawn this summer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer season is around the corner, and with the warm weather comes an additional responsibility: lawn care.

From now until early October, homeowners will be tasked with maintaining a clean lawn.

Although many may think lawn care is as simple as mowing the grass a few times a month; lawn care expert and owner of The Garden Lawn Care, Fernando Sanchez, says there’s a bit more to it.

A common mistake he sees is grass being trimmed too short for a long period of time. He suggests a more varied approach.

“You can always cut it as close to the ground,” Sanchez said. “I know some are afraid the grass will die, but it won’t die. Just cut it like an inch and a half, two inches, and then go back to three and a half, four inches; it’ll look green.”

Sanchez also suggests that people should water their lawns in the morning frequently, and increase the distance between the soil and the blade to 4 1/2 inches by the end of summer.

He says that if you follow these lawn care tips, you will be happy with your yard’s turnout.

